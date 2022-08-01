Arena Investors LP Purchases New Stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Arena Investors LP owned about 0.20% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 558,722 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,385 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Profile

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

