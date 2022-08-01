Arena Investors LP Purchases Shares of 67,939 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 0.4 %

TGNA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. 43,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGNA. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.