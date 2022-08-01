Argon (ARGON) Reaches Market Cap of $166,437.56

Argon (ARGON) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $166,437.56 and $61,664.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00627951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 86,759,225 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,588 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

