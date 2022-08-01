Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.53 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Ark has a market capitalization of $68.70 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,738,811 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

