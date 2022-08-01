Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 449.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of ARW opened at $128.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

