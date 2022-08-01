Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $205.00. The stock traded as high as $183.79 and last traded at $180.88. 5,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 270,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.64.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

