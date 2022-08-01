Ashland Global’s (ASH) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their maintains rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ashland Global by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

