ASKO Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. ASKO has a market capitalization of $427,945.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASKO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASKO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
ASKO Coin Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,333,492 coins. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork. ASKO’s official website is askobar-network.com.
ASKO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ASKO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASKO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.