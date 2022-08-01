Aspiriant LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 284.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.44. 850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,199. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.