Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,295. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

