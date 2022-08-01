Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,834. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

