Aspiriant LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.65. 898,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,155,063. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

