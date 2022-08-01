Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 116,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.