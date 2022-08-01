Aspiriant LLC Sells 409 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 173,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 116,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,079,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 307,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.40. 1,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.