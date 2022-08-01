Aspiriant LLC Sells 895 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.55. 250,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,955. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

