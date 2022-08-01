Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 597,235 shares.The stock last traded at $84.10 and had previously closed at $75.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 12.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.