AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Cut by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

