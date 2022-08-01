Attila (ATT) Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million

Attila (ATT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $39,580.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO.

Attila Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.