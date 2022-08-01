Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $227.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

