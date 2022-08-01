Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,789,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $95.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

