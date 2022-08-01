Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $49.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.