Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $992,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

