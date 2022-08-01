Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $438.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 490.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $556.00 price objective (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

