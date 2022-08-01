Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $183.00 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $12,868,555. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

