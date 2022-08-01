Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 772,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.19. 639,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

