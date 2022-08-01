Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Achieves $37.17 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Automata Network has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $37.17 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00615169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016120 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
