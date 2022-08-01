Auxano Advisors LLC Has $19.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 213.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

JMST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.13.

