Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 0.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.68. 9,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,241. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

