Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 4,778 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of RPG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,967. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

