Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.27.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 31.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $554,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

