Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Maintains Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $190.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average is $174.99. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

