Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,660 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $19,469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $6,163,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $107.93 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $99.52 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

