Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

