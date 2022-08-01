Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

NYSE:ALL opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

