Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $57.88 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03.

