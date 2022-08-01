Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RA opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.