AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.77. 556,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

