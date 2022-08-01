AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.56 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. AXT has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $395.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.12.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AXT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AXT by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AXT by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

