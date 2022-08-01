Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Azimut Exploration from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($22.14) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

