Baader Bank Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.40 Price Target

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.40 ($2.45) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.4 %

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.49 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.12. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €1.35 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of €3.14 ($3.20).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

