Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Lowered to €4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.96) to €3.00 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.
Banco Santander Stock Up 0.8 %
Banco Santander stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.01.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
