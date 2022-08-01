Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Bandwidth has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.09)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.10-$0.14 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bandwidth Trading Down 3.6 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

