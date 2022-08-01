Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

