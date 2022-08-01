Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of B traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $33.96. 258,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.07.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.