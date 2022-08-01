Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

