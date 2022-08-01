Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 30,081 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 18,647 put options.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

BHC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,743. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

