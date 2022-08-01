Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 30,081 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 18,647 put options.
BHC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,743. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BHC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
