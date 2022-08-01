Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $118.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMWYY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.