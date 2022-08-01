Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

