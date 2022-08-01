Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
