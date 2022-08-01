Berenberg Bank Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,500.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

