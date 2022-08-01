Berenberg Bank Lowers Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 170

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49. Schindler has a 12-month low of $169.40 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

